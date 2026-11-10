2 men charged after allegedly stealing commercial coffee machines in Mississauga

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the theft of nine commercial coffee machines valued at almost $86,000 in Mississauga, authorities say.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the two suspects allegedly stole nine high-end commercial coffee machines, from a Mississauga commercial building in July.

Investigators say the stolen machines were listed for sale through an online marketplace. Officers identified the two suspects and executed a search warrant at a residence near Bloor Street and Fieldgate Drive on Nov.1.

Police say they recovered six of the nine stolen coffee machines, the remaining three machines are believed to have been sold online before police executed the warrant.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Cezary Szuc, 45 and Leslie Ayotte, 57, both of Mississauga.

They are both being charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Both suspects were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.