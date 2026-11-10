3 dead after vehicle crashes into people in North Hollywood

By By Hallie Golden And David Swanson, The Associated Press,

Posted November 10, 2026 10:14 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2026 12:04 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A minivan crashed into people outside a metro station in North Hollywood during rush hour Tuesday, killing three and critically injuring the driver and at least two others, authorities said.

The vehicle ended up under a food vendor’s tent after crashing at a busy intersection just before 6 p.m.

The driver, who is in his 60s, was taken out of the vehicle and was able to talk but appeared in shock, Los Angeles Police Captain Warner Castillo said. Officials have not determined the cause or ruled out anything.

“We don’t know if it was done intentionally, if it was done by accident,” Castillo said at a news conference.

The minivan was on the sidewalk Tuesday night with its driver’s side door left opened and its air bag deployed. Fire engines and emergency crews worked nearby as a helicopter flew overhead.

Luis Luna-Guzman was working at a burger vendor nearby when he heard a loud boom and saw people on the ground and others running towards the crash.

One woman was laying near the bike racks, her face, arms and legs bloody, he said. Her eyes were closed as she moaned in pain, he said.

“I told her, ‘don’t move, help is coming,’” he said.

He also said he saw a woman’s body nearby, while another woman was lying, unmoving on the stairs that lead to the station.

Mayor Karen Bass said the victims included street vendors and pedestrians.

“I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted,” she said in a post on X.

Authorities will be checking the video in the area in what will be a “prolonged but very deliberate investigation,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

___

Golden reported from Seattle.

By Hallie Golden And David Swanson, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stacy Keach, star of stage and ‘Mike Hammer’ series, dies at 85

Stacy Keach, one of America's finest stage actors who became best known for playing scruffy private eye Mike Hammer on TV and whose career was nearly derailed after he was imprisoned in 1984 for trying to smuggle cocaine into Britain, died Tuesday. He was 85.

3h ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

14h ago

Toronto businesses seek stability in mayor’s second term

Amid the pedestrians and suitcases outside Union Station, Dana Duncanson sees a great future for downtown Toronto. “Yeah, Toronto is really going through this, great evolution,” Duncanson says. As...

3h ago

Wealth gap between Montreal and Toronto remains steady, report finds

MONTRÉAL — A new report has found that Quebec’s regions have closed the economic gap with Ontario, even as the wealth gap between Toronto and Montreal remains.

6h ago

Top Stories

Stacy Keach, star of stage and ‘Mike Hammer’ series, dies at 85

Stacy Keach, one of America's finest stage actors who became best known for playing scruffy private eye Mike Hammer on TV and whose career was nearly derailed after he was imprisoned in 1984 for trying to smuggle cocaine into Britain, died Tuesday. He was 85.

3h ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

14h ago

Toronto businesses seek stability in mayor’s second term

Amid the pedestrians and suitcases outside Union Station, Dana Duncanson sees a great future for downtown Toronto. “Yeah, Toronto is really going through this, great evolution,” Duncanson says. As...

3h ago

Wealth gap between Montreal and Toronto remains steady, report finds

MONTRÉAL — A new report has found that Quebec’s regions have closed the economic gap with Ontario, even as the wealth gap between Toronto and Montreal remains.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Russia Ukraine peace talks face obstacles

Russia and Ukraine resume U.S.-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi after nine months. Washington sees progress, but disputes over territory, security and a ceasefire remain. Can the two sides find common ground? Brandon Rowe reports.

3h ago

1:58
Pete Hegseth faces Republican impeachment push

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faces eight articles of impeachment over the Iran war and alleged abuses of power. Brandon Rowe reports.

3h ago

2:55
Rainy and cool conditions ahead for Toronto

Wednesday will start with dry conditions but rain is expected mid to late afternoon, meanwhile cooler weather moves in for Thursday and Friday.

3h ago

2:22
Toronto Business Improvement Areas look for stability from incoming city council

With an eye on improving business conditions, local BIAs are outlining what they want from the incoming city council. As Alan Carter reports, first among the requests is stability.

6h ago

2:49
18-year-old Barrie man identified as Rexdale shooting victim

Police are searching for 2 suspects after an 18-year-old Barrie man was gunned down at a Rexdale townhouse complex. Shauna Hunt with the last on the investigation.

6h ago

More Videos