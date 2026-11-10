A note to ‘46’: Donald Trump’s private message to Joe Biden emerges in new White House memoir

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press,

Posted November 10, 2026 3:02 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2026 3:19 pm.

President Donald Trump, who for years disputed his loss in the 2020 election and publicly decried the result having been stolen from him by Democratic forces, privately lauded incoming President Joe Biden as someone he believed “will be true to yourself and the American people.”

That sentiment, along with others, was part of the letter Trump left for Biden upon leaving office in January 2021. Biden showed the note to some members of his staff after his inauguration in 2021 but didn’t let anyone read it, describing it later that day as “very generous” but otherwise saying he considered it to be private.

Inclusion of the letter in Biden’s “Promise Me, America,” his White House memoir slated for release Nov. 17, was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times. The Associated Press has reviewed a photocopy of the two-page letter, handwritten in Trump’s trademark black Sharpie on White House stationery and addressed “To ‘46,’” denoting Biden’s place as the 46th U.S. president.

“Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats,” Trump wrote. “Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people.”

At the time of transition, Biden was said to have been surprised by how gracious he thought the letter was, given the animosity between the political rivals. Trump had opted out of other presidential traditions, like attending Biden’s inauguration, or hosting the incoming president and first lady for tea at the White House.

Trump has said he thought it was up to Biden to share the letter, calling it “a nice note” during a September 2023 interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” adding, “I took a lot of time in thinking about it.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, the first excerpt of which was published Monday by the Atlantic, Biden wrote of the deep damage Trump has inflicted, with an administration determined to “tear down institutions and inflame hatreds.”

Lamenting Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency and his aggressive reversal of many of his policies, Biden wrote of Trump’s “dismissive and destructive nature,” describing his predecessor and successor as someone “who seemed unable to tolerate the idea that someone else’s accomplishments might be worth building on rather than tearing down.”

But Biden’s harshest characterization so far was focused on Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as Congress met to certify the 2020 election, which Biden had won. Writing that Trump “led an insurrection,” Biden said Trump’s ”goal was to remain in power after the American people had voted him out of office.”

“What Trump did on January 6, 2021, should never be forgotten,” Biden wrote. “It should follow him to his grave.”

Asked for comment on both the letter and Biden’s memoir, White House communications director Steven Cheung called the former president “a disgrace” who “should have heeded the President’s wise words, but instead he tried to destroy this country and weaponize the justice system against his political enemies.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

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