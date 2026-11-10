Muslim group calls Blue Jays’ Santander posts disconcerting, says there’s an opportunity at hand

Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander drew criticism from fans for sharing Islamophobic social media posts on Instagram, one of which claims Sharia law would be coming to America after Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed won the race in Michigan.

By Gregory Strong and Sadeen Mohsen, The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2026 5:30 am.

A spokesperson for the National Council of Canadian Muslims said there is “a real opportunity here” in the wake of a series of anti-Muslim videos posted by Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander via social media. 

Santander posted the videos in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections last Tuesday and deleted them two days later. 

Steven Zhou, the NCCM’s media and communications lead, said while it was disappointing and “very disconcerting” to learn of the posts, the council was hopeful the situation could be turned into a positive.

“Generally I think the majority of our community wants to see a strengthened relationship basically — and education,” Zhou said Monday. “And above all, I think everybody wants to see an apology from him.”

A message left with Santander’s agent/sports management company wasn’t immediately returned. The Blue Jays issued a statement last Friday.

“Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark,” the team said. “Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

The videos included a Christian preacher saying, “There is no such thing as kind Muslims,” with another suggesting Sharia law would be imposed on the U.S. after Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the Senate in Michigan.

El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, will become the first Muslim American U.S. senator. He was the target of Islamophobic rhetoric on the campaign trail. 

Santander, 32, who’s from Venezuela, didn’t play at the big-league level last season due to injuries. He signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with the Blue Jays in January 2025. 

“Athletes and sports teams are supposed to be a symbol of unity — in a place like Toronto especially — where people of all different backgrounds come together to see ball games,” Zhou said. 

“To see that juxtaposed and contrasted with this kind of thing, a narrative that Muslims identify with danger, with exclusion, and just that he may feel that way is just really unfortunate.”

Muslim community upset following social media posts, group says

Santander hit 44 homers for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 but was limited to just 54 games with Toronto in 2025. He’s expected to be an everyday player again in 2027.

Emad Ahmed, a 26-year-old influencer from Oakville, said he was “appalled” when he saw the posts on Instagram.

“It just doesn’t rub you in the right way, especially being so emotionally invested as a Jay fan and as a Muslim,” he said. “Players that exhibit that kind of behaviour don’t make the sport as welcoming to join.”

Abdul Murad, the commissioner for a Toronto-area Muslim league called One Ummah Softball, said he was caught off guard to find Santander’s post circulating in the slew of online Islamophobic content after the elections. 

“I didn’t expect to see a professional athlete, especially for one of the teams that I love so much, share that same sentiment,” he said. 

Murad said many Muslim fans were upset with the team’s statement and lack of an announced reprimand.

Morgan McLellan, a managing partner at Sovereign, a strategic, financial and crisis communications advisory firm, felt the Blue Jays’ reaction to the Santander situation was “the bare minimum.”

“If the Blue Jays don’t tackle this with the seriousness that it deserves, I think you’re going to leave a lot of fans feeling disenfranchised and feeling left out,” he said. “And I think the Muslim community deserves a fulsome response and a clear action plan from the organization.”

Santander’s future in Toronto unclear

It’s not the first time the Blue Jays have faced controversy over a player’s social media activity.

In May 2023, Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass faced criticism after sharing a video supporting boycotts of companies that backed the LGBTQ+ community. Bass apologized and met with Pride Toronto representatives, but later said he stood by his personal beliefs.

Bass was designated for assignment before the start of the team’s Pride weekend and was later released. Atkins cited performance as the main reason for the move, but acknowledged the controversy was a factor. 

It remained unclear if there might be any consequences for Santander.

“Realistically it’s a fine, a short suspension, or sensitivity training,” sports lawyer Emir Crowne said via email. “Anything heavier, he’ll grieve, and an arbitrator will ask whether the punishment fits. 

“A genuine apology helps him there — and everywhere else.”

Zhou, meanwhile, remained hopeful that the National Council of Canadian Muslims would hear from the club.

“Our doors are absolutely open,” Zhou said. “We want to meet the player. We want to meet the ownership. We want to develop something going forward.”

Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander calls to the first-base umpire during second-inning MLB action against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Sept. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.
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