Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of Hwy. 410 in Brampton

A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Brampton has claimed a life and resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes at Williams Parkway.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said three vehicles were involved. “One vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes, that was travelling southbound originally. That driver, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene,” he confirmed in a social media post.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising drivers to avoid the area with closures expected to last until 9 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.