Hydro One reports third-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue up

Ontario's electricity system operator is expecting demand to soar 75 per cent by 2050, in large part due to electric vehicle manufacturing and new data centres supporting artificial intelligence. Rows of power lines are shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, August 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2026 7:36 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2026 8:31 am.

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it faced higher costs, offset in part by higher revenue.

The power utility says its net income attributable to common shareholders totalled $413 million or 68 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $421 million or 70 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.49 billion, up from $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Revenue, net of purchased power, amounted to $1.29 billion, up from $1.22 billion a year earlier.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:H)

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