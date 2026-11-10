Hydro One reports third-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue up

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it faced higher costs, offset in part by higher revenue.

The power utility says its net income attributable to common shareholders totalled $413 million or 68 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $421 million or 70 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.49 billion, up from $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Revenue, net of purchased power, amounted to $1.29 billion, up from $1.22 billion a year earlier.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.

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The Canadian Press