Colorado Avalanche hand Maple Leafs fourth straight loss

Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) can't find the puck as Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores his first goal of the game in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (Sammy Kogan/CP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2026 9:59 pm.

TORONTO — Gabriel Landeskog scored his second goal of the game in the third period as the Colorado Avalanche topped Toronto 6-3 to hand the Maple Leafs their fourth straight regulation loss Tuesday.

Devon Toews, with a goal and an assist, Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for Colorado (11-6-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves. Cale Makar added two assists.

Darren Raddysh and Eason Cowan, with a goal and an assist each, and Jack Roslovic replied for Toronto (8-10-2), which has dropped six of its last seven decisions. 

Sergei Bobrovksy finished with 22 stops. 

The 38-year-old goaltender — a two-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top netminder — has allowed three goals or more in 12 of his 13 starts since signing in free agency July 1.

Roslovic (lower-body injury) and shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev (load management) returned to the Toronto lineup after sitting out Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

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