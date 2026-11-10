Colorado Avalanche hand Maple Leafs fourth straight loss

TORONTO — Gabriel Landeskog scored his second goal of the game in the third period as the Colorado Avalanche topped Toronto 6-3 to hand the Maple Leafs their fourth straight regulation loss Tuesday.

Devon Toews, with a goal and an assist, Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for Colorado (11-6-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves. Cale Makar added two assists.

Darren Raddysh and Eason Cowan, with a goal and an assist each, and Jack Roslovic replied for Toronto (8-10-2), which has dropped six of its last seven decisions.

Sergei Bobrovksy finished with 22 stops.

The 38-year-old goaltender — a two-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top netminder — has allowed three goals or more in 12 of his 13 starts since signing in free agency July 1.

Roslovic (lower-body injury) and shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev (load management) returned to the Toronto lineup after sitting out Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils.