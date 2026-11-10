Man in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

The scene where a man was taken to hospital after a collision in North York on November 10, 2026. (Matt Wilkins/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 10, 2026 5:34 pm.

A man was transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car in North York, police said.

Emergency crews were called to Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Officers say man in a mobility scooter was hit by a vehicle and transported to a hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle remained on the scene, according to police.

No other injuries have been reported.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of Hwy. 410 in Brampton

A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Brampton has claimed a life and resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes at Williams Parkway. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Ontario...

4h ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

9h ago

Wealth gap between Montreal and Toronto remains steady, report finds

MONTRÉAL — A new report has found that Quebec’s regions have closed the economic gap with Ontario, even as the wealth gap between Toronto and Montreal remains.

1h ago

Ontario appoints 8 regional chairs with 'strong mayor' powers

The Ontario government has appointed the heads of council for eight upper-tier municipalities, handing them enhanced governance powers as part of the province's ongoing push to accelerate housing construction...

7h ago

Top Stories

Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of Hwy. 410 in Brampton

A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Brampton has claimed a life and resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes at Williams Parkway. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Ontario...

4h ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

9h ago

Wealth gap between Montreal and Toronto remains steady, report finds

MONTRÉAL — A new report has found that Quebec’s regions have closed the economic gap with Ontario, even as the wealth gap between Toronto and Montreal remains.

1h ago

Ontario appoints 8 regional chairs with 'strong mayor' powers

The Ontario government has appointed the heads of council for eight upper-tier municipalities, handing them enhanced governance powers as part of the province's ongoing push to accelerate housing construction...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Wet flurries possible to end the week

Toronto could see its first round of wet flurries as morning wind chills will dip below zero at the end of the week.

November 9, 2026 7:04 pm EST EST

2:54
Toronto outlines plans to support the homeless during winter months

Toronto will add more than 15-hundred shelter beds for the coming winter season. As Alan Carter reports, official hope new measures announced in the federal budget will help find more permanent solution for those in need.

November 9, 2026 6:54 pm EST EST

2:36
Disgraced comedian Russell Brand sentenced for convicted rape and sexual assaults

Rhianne Campbell reports, Russell Brand is to serve 10 and a half years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

November 9, 2026 7:25 pm EST EST

2:48
A North York neighbourhood is demanding a safer crosswalk

A North York neighbourhood is demanding a safer crosswalk just weeks after a girl and her grandma were struck by a car. Shauna Hunt with more from Willowdale.

November 9, 2026 6:06 pm EST EST

2:04
Pilot project aims to get auto workers retrained at Toronto Pearson airport

More than 2,000 employees of the Stellantis plant in Brampton have been laid off since 2023, but a new pilot project is aiming to get around 200 workers retrained to work at or near Toronto Pearson International Airport. Nick Westoll reports.

November 9, 2026 5:45 pm EST EST

More Videos