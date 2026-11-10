Man in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

A man was transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car in North York, police said.

Emergency crews were called to Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Officers say man in a mobility scooter was hit by a vehicle and transported to a hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle remained on the scene, according to police.

No other injuries have been reported.