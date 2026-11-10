Police say fire in Milton unrelated to Diwali celebrations

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Marissa Birnie, The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2026 5:37 am.

Several social media posts claimed celebratory Diwali fireworks caused a large fire in Milton on Sunday. Local authorities charged three teenagers with arson in relation to the fire, but Halton Regional Police say there is no evidence connecting the fire to Diwali fireworks.

A video shared on social media this week shows a massive fire engulfing a building next to a series of storefronts.

On the X platform, multiple posts from accounts that post racist content targeting Indian and South Asian people claimed or suggested Diwali firework celebrations caused the fire.

The facts

Fireworks are a staple of Diwali, which is observed by more than one billion people from the Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities. 

Multiple jurisdictions across Canada, including in Ontario, have implemented fireworks restrictions or bans during the holiday for safety reasons.

In the video of the fire posted to social media, signage for the Mainview Animal Hospital is clearly visible. A Google Maps search confirms the building is located on Main Street in Milton.

The Town of Milton confirmed in a Facebook post Monday that a fire took place at 700 Main St. on the evening of Nov. 8. The town said a nearby apartment building was evacuated and the fire was brought under control shortly before 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Halton Regional Police said they arrested and charged three 14-year-olds with one count each of break and enter and one count each of arson in relation to the fire, which was set in an abandoned building.

“Fire services were eventually able to contain and extinguish the fire, its origin considered to be suspicious,” the police service wrote. The three accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

In an email Monday, Halton police Const. Jeff Dillon said “there was no information to suggest the fire was started as a result of Diwali fireworks celebrations.”

There have been past instances of Diwali celebrations sparking fires in Canada, including a fire that damaged two homes in Edmonton in October 2025. Police said that fire was caused by fireworks launched nearby during Diwali festivities.

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