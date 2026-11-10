New biopic shows Stallone’s ‘Rocky’ rise was the real underdog story

This still from the film "I Play Rocky" shows Anthony Ippolito, left, as Sylvester Stallone and Stephan James as Carl Weathers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Elevation Pictures (Mandatory Credit) Elevation Pictures

By Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2026 5:23 am.

TORONTO — Five decades after it was released, “Rocky,” the film about a small-time boxer who takes on a world heavyweight champion, remains a tale cherished by underdogs everywhere.

Yet the true story of how Sylvester Stallone, then a struggling actor, wrote the screenplay and fought to star in the Academy Award-winning film, might be the more compelling against-the-odds narrative.

At least that’s the belief of Peter Farrelly, the director behind the crowd-pleasing biopic “I Play Rocky,” which hits Canadian theatres Friday.

“The reason I wanted to do it is because I felt this actually had a bigger arc. Rocky had a job in the beginning. He was a bone breaker, but he had a job. And, at the end, he doesn’t win, he survives. Stallone was homeless. He’s doing soft core porn. He is selling his dog. And he wins the Oscar,” Farrelly said.

“When I read this thing, I was like, this is better than ‘Rocky’ and gives you the same feeling,” the award-winning director said.

Up-and-comer Anthony Ippolito stars as Stallone and the 27-year-old actor has earned critical praise for his portrayal, particularly for capturing Stallone’s specific voice and mannerisms.

The movie follows a young Stallone trying to land acting parts when he’s encouraged by then-girlfriend, Sasha, played by AnnaSophia Robb, to write a part for himself. When his “Rocky” script impresses a pair of Hollywood producers, Stallone doesn’t back down until the studio lets the then-unknown actor play the titular role of Rocky Balboa.

Ippolito, who earned the part after sending a self-taped audition to the filmmakers, said playing the action star involved doing homework and undergoing a physical transformation to bulk up. But to embody Stallone, rather than merely impersonate him, Ippolito said he focused on connecting to the material.

“It’s just a great story and so just kind of deciding that you’re going to take a more organic approach to this and enter it from a more vulnerable place as opposed to from an external sort of portrayal,” he said.

Farrelly called Ippolito “a superstar”

“When he’s in a scene, he is in a scene,” the director said. “He’s not faking it, he’s there, and you feel his performance.”

Meanwhile, Toronto-born Stephan James stars in the film as athlete-turned-actor Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion who challenges Balboa.

James watched footage of Weathers, who died in 2024, and said he tried to “offer up something different than what people are used to seeing from Carl.”

“Trying to balance what we know as Carl and then giving him a layer of humanity, frustration, insecurity, vulnerability, whatever that is to make him more relatable to people,” James said.

“I Play Rocky” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and finished first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award.

In 1976, “Rocky” launched Stallone to stardom and was the highest-grossing film of the year. It earned 10 Oscar nominations the following year, and won three, including best picture. The film spawned a franchise with sequels and spinoffs and is widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest movies.

Given its legacy, depicting the film’s making — under the watchful eye of diehard fans — could be a “slippery slope,” Farrelly said. But the veteran director said he wasn’t afraid to take on the challenge.

“”Rocky’s’ better, knowing what he went through. And that’s why I felt like (this film) wasn’t exploiting ‘Rocky,’ it was actually enhancing ‘Rocky,’” Farrelly said.

As for Stallone’s reaction, Farrelly said the 80-year-old actor has seen it and “he loved it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.

Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male shot and killed near Rexdale community centre; homicide unit investigating

A male is dead following an overnight shooting near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West in Rexdale. Toronto police were called to the area of Elmbank Community Centre shortly after 1:10 a.m. on...

2m ago

16-year-old boy stabbed in Thorncliffe Park

A 16-year-old is in hospital after he was stabbed in Thorncliffe Park. Toronto police were called to Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Officers found the teen suffering...

56m ago

Petition calls for traffic lights to replace crosswalk in North York neighbourhood where child was struck

Nearly two weeks after an eight-year-old girl and her grandmother were struck by a vehicle in a North York neighbourhood, residents are bringing their concerns about the crosswalk where the collision happened...

11h ago

Muslim group calls Blue Jays' Santander posts disconcerting, says there's an opportunity at hand

A spokesperson for the National Council of Canadian Muslims said there is "a real opportunity here" in the wake of a series of anti-Muslim videos posted by Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander via social...

3h ago

Top Stories

Male shot and killed near Rexdale community centre; homicide unit investigating

A male is dead following an overnight shooting near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West in Rexdale. Toronto police were called to the area of Elmbank Community Centre shortly after 1:10 a.m. on...

2m ago

16-year-old boy stabbed in Thorncliffe Park

A 16-year-old is in hospital after he was stabbed in Thorncliffe Park. Toronto police were called to Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Officers found the teen suffering...

56m ago

Petition calls for traffic lights to replace crosswalk in North York neighbourhood where child was struck

Nearly two weeks after an eight-year-old girl and her grandmother were struck by a vehicle in a North York neighbourhood, residents are bringing their concerns about the crosswalk where the collision happened...

11h ago

Muslim group calls Blue Jays' Santander posts disconcerting, says there's an opportunity at hand

A spokesperson for the National Council of Canadian Muslims said there is "a real opportunity here" in the wake of a series of anti-Muslim videos posted by Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander via social...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Wet flurries possible to end the week

Toronto could see its first round of wet flurries as morning wind chills will dip below zero at the end of the week.

13h ago

2:54
Toronto outlines plans to support the homeless during winter months

Toronto will add more than 15-hundred shelter beds for the coming winter season. As Alan Carter reports, official hope new measures announced in the federal budget will help find more permanent solution for those in need.

13h ago

2:36
Disgraced comedian Russell Brand sentenced for convicted rape and sexual assaults

Rhianne Campbell reports, Russell Brand is to serve 10 and a half years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

13h ago

2:48
A North York neighbourhood is demanding a safer crosswalk

A North York neighbourhood is demanding a safer crosswalk just weeks after a girl and her grandma were struck by a car. Shauna Hunt with more from Willowdale.

14h ago

2:04
Pilot project aims to get auto workers retrained at Toronto Pearson airport

More than 2,000 employees of the Stellantis plant in Brampton have been laid off since 2023, but a new pilot project is aiming to get around 200 workers retrained to work at or near Toronto Pearson International Airport. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

More Videos