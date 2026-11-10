Ottawa restores sanctions on Iran it lifted a decade ago

OTTAWA — Canada will impose sanctions on 11 Iranian entities accused of contributing to Tehran’s pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missiles or of financing violence abroad.

The sanctions prohibit Canadians from engaging financially with the named Iranian organizations.

The organizations include banks, insurance providers and a tanker company.

The federal government cut ties with Iran in 2012 over its nuclear program, its human rights violations and its position on the Syrian civil war.

Canada closed its embassy in Iran, expelled Iranian diplomats and labelled the country a state sponsor of terrorism when it severed the relationship.

Ottawa relaxed economic sanctions on Iran in 2016 after reporting that Iran had showed progress on maintaining a peaceful nuclear program.

Iran is not allowed to develop or acquire nuclear weapons under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Global Affairs Canada says the announced sanctions align with G7 nations’ efforts to get Iran to co-operate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.

Alyssa Wheeler, The Canadian Press