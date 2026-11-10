Raptors to provide another update on Kawhi Leonard in one week

Kawhi Leonard will remain out for a little while longer.

“Leonard is continuing the reconditioning process after treatment to address left knee swelling,” the Toronto Raptors said in a statement on Tuesday. “An update will be provided in a week.”

Leonard played in the first two games of the season for the Raptors before he was forced out with this left knee issue. In those two contests, he averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Toronto won both games.

The Raptors are 3-5 without Leonard so far, and sport a 5-5 record on the season, good for sixth in the Eastern Conference.