Are Stelco jobs a bargaining chip?

The livelihoods of some 500 Stelco workers are the crux of a recent showdown between Industry Minister Melanie Joly and the CEO of Ohio-based steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs.

Joly wants the company to reverse its layoff of Canadian workers, claiming it goes against the original agreement the company signed when they acquired Stelco back in 2024. Cleveland-Cliffs, however, says they haven’t broken any terms.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Toronto Star business reporter Josh Rubin to breakdown the timeline of the Stelco drama, what legal action Ottawa could actually take against the steel giant, and whether or not the jobs lost are a chip within a complicated trade relationship.

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