Judge jails Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, after he cut off his ankle monitor

The 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was ordered to jail Tuesday because he removed an electronic monitoring device from his ankle, just days after he was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

Thomas Markle was arrested and appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, after authorities learned he had cut off the device at 1:45 a.m., First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said.

“Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions,” he said.

Markle’s arrest on Friday in Lakeland, Florida, followed the seizure of approximately 78 items from storage units in the Los Angeles area, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images, said Essayli, a federal prosecutor in California.

He was living in a senior care center at the time, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin agreed Tuesday that Markle now must be kept in custody. Authorities have not said where Markle will be held while his case remains in court ahead of a likely transfer to California.

In her written order, Griffin noted Markle’s “housing situation” had become “untenable,” but did not elaborate. Essayli told The Associated Press that he didn’t know why the ankle device was cut off.

The judge last week ordered a mental competency exam for Markle and a report by Nov. 20.

He had a stroke earlier this year when he was living in the Philippines and he had to have his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S.

The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, reported that Meghan’s half brother found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father’s home in the Philippines. That discovery led to information about the two U.S. storage units in California, which Markle had rented since 2008.

Markle’s daughter, Meghan, married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She is an American citizen and an actor who starred in the U.S. television drama “Suits.”

She recently said she was “deeply distressed” by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father’s former home. She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about him had been sent to police in London in 2019.

“It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” Meghan said of the letter. “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.”

Ed White And Safiyah Riddle, The Associated Press