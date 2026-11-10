A male is dead following an overnight shooting near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West in Rexdale.

Toronto police were called to the area of Elmbank Community Centre shortly after 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday following reports of a shooting.

Toronto paramedics tell 680 NewsRadio they responded to the scene but did not transport the victim to hospital. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s age or identity, and no suspect information has been made public. Investigators say no arrests have been made.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.