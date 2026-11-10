Website sold fake auto insurance pink slips, putting drivers at liability risk, agency warns

Imagine getting in an auto accident and later realizing you’re on the hook for thousands of dollars because you unknowingly bought bogus insurance coverage.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) says some drivers could find themselves in that unenviable position if they purchased insurance through the website definityinsurancecompany.com.

The FSRA says the site “recently offered fraudulent auto insurance pink slips without providing any real insurance coverage.”

They want consumers who purchased any products through the now defunct site to know that it was not legitimate and not licenced to conduct insurance business in Ontario.

“These fraudulent proof of auto insurance cards, known as pink slips, were being offered under the Definity Insurance brand name for a flat fee,” the FSRA explained. “However, this website was not related to Definity Insurance Company (formerly Economical Insurance) economical.com, which is a legitimate insurance company licensed with FSRA.”

If you end up in an accident while carrying the fake slip, it could end up costing you big.

“Driving with a fake pink slip could have significant consequences,” said Jordan Solway, FSRA’s Executive Vice-President, Property and Casualty Insurance.

“If you’re involved in a crash without auto insurance coverage, you could be held personally liable for any damage or injury, which might cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Although the website has been taken down, the FSRA says consumers who may have purchased a pink slip through this website should do the following:

• Contact the police and report it online: Report Cybercrime and Fraud

• Call the insurer or brokerage listed on the pink slip to confirm if you have valid insurance coverage

If you are buying auto insurance, help protect yourself:

• Check FSRA’s website to make sure an agent or insurer is licensed

• Check the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario’s (RIBO) website for a list of licensed brokers

“One of our biggest concerns is that consumers may mistakenly think they have legitimate auto insurance coverage,” said Solway. “Speaking directly with an agent, insurer, or broker will help protect consumers and it only takes a couple of minutes to verify their license.”

The FSRA is an independent, arm’s-length Crown agency of the Government of Ontario that protects consumers and pension plan beneficiaries.