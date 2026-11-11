1 arrested after male injured in west-end stabbing

Toronto police say they located an injured male after responding to a call about a person with a knife in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Another male was arrested nearby.

Police say he was also taken to hospital with injuries.

Paramedics tell CityNews one of the males has potentially life-threatening injuries, while the other’s injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

No additional details were immediately available.

More to come