Activist calls for ban on sports betting ads as legislation moves through Parliament

A psychologist is calling on the federal government to ban all advertising promoting sports betting while it considers a new national regulatory framework.

Bill S-211, which passed second reading in the House of Commons in April, would impose federal oversight to regulate sports betting ads.

Dr. Steven Joordens, a spokesperson for the Canadian Psychological Association, says the two-year time frame in the bill means the federal government must take action now to ban the ads.

Sen. Marty Deacon, who introduced the bill, says the ads can easily move from province to province, making them a federal concern.

Paul Burns of the Canadian Gaming Association says provinces have the best tools to deal with the issue.

If the bill passes its final reading in the House, it will move back to the Senate for a vote.