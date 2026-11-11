Blue Jays closer Louis Varland named AL Reliever of the Year

Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Louis Varland (77) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-1 during MLB action in Toronto, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Shi Davidi, Sportsnet

Posted November 11, 2026 9:19 pm.

During the All-Star Game in Philadelphia this past summer, Louis Varland and Cade Smith met in the American League clubhouse and talked, closer to closer.

The Toronto Blue Jays right-hander described himself as “a big fan” of his Cleveland Guardians counterpart, calling the Canadian “just a true competitor” who “looks like a bulldog out there.”

Smith, who, from across the diamond, saw Varland often while he was bouncing between starting and relieving for the Minnesota Twins before his 2025 acquisition by the Blue Jays, said the 28-year-old’s emergence “has been really cool to watch. Obviously his stuff is great. But he’s got (five) pitches and there’s a little different usage between right-handed and left-handed (hitters). He’s going to come in, he’s going to fill up the zone. That’s probably one of the most important things coming out of the bullpen. For him to do that with elite stuff is a really big advantage.”

Fitting, then, given their mutual respect, that they ended up 1-2 in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) voting for the inaugural American League Reliever of the Year award, narrowly won by Varland over Smith on Wednesday night.

Varland, who called winning the award “a pretty special moment,” received 16 first-place votes and 146 total points, while Smith garnered seven first-place votes and 133 total points. Bryan Baker of the Tampa Bay Rays, once a Blue Jays farmhand, had six first-place votes and 111 points.

Blue Jays ace Dylan Cease, meanwhile, finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting, well behind unanimous winner Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees.

Acquired at the 2025 trade deadline for outfielder Alan Roden and lefty Kendry Rojas, the Blue Jays locked Varland into a relief role and he quickly became one of manager John Schneider’s most trusted arms, appearing in 15 of the team’s 18 post-season games.

This year, when Jeff Hoffman endured poor results early in the year, Varland took over as closer and collected 35 saves while posting a 1.27 ERA in 78 innings over 71 games, with 97 strikeouts. He said shifting away from the rotation allowed him to skip “playing the cat and mouse game and saving a pitch for later in the outing” and “just throw your best stuff right away and challenge up.”

“I guess over time, I learned how to do that better and better and then evolved into this year.”

Key to that is a tweak to his changeup suggested by Blue Jays pitching coach Graham Johnson, which helped turn the pitching into a weapon against left-handed hitters. He threw it 31 per cent of the time against them, up 20 per cent from 2025, limiting batters to a .123 average and .140 slugging. 

Once he came over, Johnson suggested a grip change to “a one-seam with a little bit of a seam-shift, so the movement was there and then the cue of just throwing it like a fastball aligned with the feel of it.”

“I had a whole off-season with it and after having that, I had the confidence and the feel for it, and I brought that into spring training and then into the season,” said Varland. “And that right there was the pitch I’ve been searching for the past couple years, and finally dialled it down this year and it helped me out a lot.”

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