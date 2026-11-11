The Honda CR-V remains the most stolen vehicle in Canada, according to a new report that highlights how SUVs and pickup trucks continue to be prime targets for organized auto theft rings despite government and industry efforts to curb the crime.

New data released by Équité Association found the Honda CR-V ranked first among the country’s most frequently stolen vehicles in 2025, with 2,137 reported thefts among more than 550,000 insured vehicles nationwide.

While the latest figures suggest Canada’s vehicle theft crisis has begun to stabilize after reaching record levels in recent years, industry experts say thieves remain focused on high-demand models that can be quickly exported overseas, resold using fraudulent documentation or dismantled for parts.

SUVs dominate Canada’s most-stolen list

According to the report, six of the 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada were SUVs, led by the Honda CR-V.

The top 10 most stolen vehicles nationally in 2025 were:

Honda CR-V – 2,137 thefts

Honda Civic – 1,813 thefts

Toyota RAV4 – 1,147 thefts

Ram 1500 Series – 1,072 thefts

Ford F-150 Series – 1,057 thefts

Lexus RX Series – 964 thefts

Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500 Series – 927 thefts

Toyota Tundra – 787 thefts

Jeep Wrangler – 603 thefts

Hyundai Elantra – 484 thefts

The Honda Civic was the highest-ranked passenger car on the list, while pickup trucks accounted for four of the top 10 positions.

The Toyota RAV4 (2021 model) topped the 2024 national list as the vehicle most-often targeted in thefts across Canada, with the Honda CR-V 2020 model placing third.

Ontario’s most-stolen vehicles led by Honda CR-V, Honda Civic

The national rankings are reflected in Ontario, where the Honda CR-V once again topped the list of the province’s most frequently stolen vehicles in 2025.

According to Équité Association, 1,598 Honda CR-Vs were reported stolen in Ontario, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all CR-V thefts recorded across Canada.

The Honda Civic ranked second with 1,041 thefts, followed by the Lexus RX Series with 863 stolen vehicles. The Toyota Tundra and Toyota RAV4 rounded out the top five, with 593 and 591 thefts respectively.

Rounding out Ontario’s top 10 most-stolen vehicles were the Ford F-150 Series (532 thefts), Toyota Grand Highlander (459), Ram 1500 Series (457), Jeep Wrangler (365) and Toyota Highlander (314).

While the Honda CR-V recorded the highest number of thefts overall, several other vehicles were targeted at significantly higher rates relative to the number of insured vehicles on the road.

The Toyota Grand Highlander posted the province’s highest theft rate at 8.63 per cent, with 459 thefts among just 5,320 insured vehicles. The Toyota Tundra followed with a theft rate of 2.06 per cent, while the Lexus RX Series recorded a theft frequency of 1.45 per cent.

Ontario’s top 10 most stolen vehicles in 2025

Honda CR-V (1,598 thefts)

Honda Civic (1,041)

Lexus RX Series (863)

Toyota Tundra (593)

Toyota RAV4 (591)

Ford F-150 Series (532)

Toyota Grand Highlander (459)

Ram 1500 Series (457)

Jeep Wrangler (365)

Toyota Highlander (314)

The Honda CR-V (2024 model) was also first in 2024 as the vehicle most frequently targeted in auto thefts across Ontario, followed by the 2022 model Dodge Ram 1500 series, the 2019 Honda Civic, the 2023 Jeep Wrangler and the 2023 Ford F-150 Series.

Federal, provincial and municipal governments have introduced a series of anti-theft measures over the past two years, including increased border inspections, enhanced law-enforcement coordination and investments in vehicle-tracking technologies.

Automakers have also begun implementing stronger security measures, including improved encryption systems and anti-theft software updates.

Despite those efforts, Équité says the continued concentration of thefts among a relatively small group of vehicles demonstrates that organized criminal networks remain highly active and adaptable.