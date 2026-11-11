Canadian government says Russian players with visas will still be barred from WJC

Prime Minister Mark Carney boards a government plane in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2026 6:25 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2026 8:20 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government says Russian hockey players will not be permitted to compete at next month’s world junior championship in Alberta, even if they already hold valid Canadian visas.

A statement provided Wednesday by Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden says Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will take measures to individually assess and prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada to compete.

There are Russians with valid visas playing in the Canadian Hockey League, the umbrella organization for the country’s three top major junior hockey leagues.

Russians and Belarusians were banned from the CHL’s import draft from 2022-24 before being allowed back in. According to the CHL, Russia led this year’s draft with 32 of the 114 players selected.

Wednesday’s statement appears to close the door on Russia’s return to the world juniors following last month’s Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) must reinstate the country in international hockey.

Norway’s hockey federation said Sunday the IIHF had informed it that Russia would be added to the tournament at Norway’s expense.

Norway qualified for the tournament and has said it still hopes to compete.

The IIHF has not formally announced any changes to the tournament field. Its website continues to list Norway among the 10 participating teams.

Hockey federations from several nations, including Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Norway, have said their teams will refuse to compete against Russian players.

Russia and Belarus have been banned from international hockey competition since Russia invaded Ukraine with Belarusian assistance in 2022.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that Russian and Belarusian athletes could not compete in Canada while representing their countries as long as the war continues.

The government’s earlier position allowed individual athletes to compete as neutrals, leaving open the question of whether a Russian team could participate under a neutral designation.

Van Koeverden clarified Monday that the neutral designation applied to individual athletes, not teams.

The government said its position would not change as long as Russia continues its war in Ukraine with Belarus’s complicity.

The world junior championship begins Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police identify one of the suspects wanted in fatal shooting near Rexdale community centre

Toronto police have identified one of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man near a Rexdale community centre. Brandon Blake of Barrie was shot and killed outside of Elmbank...

5h ago

Crews respond to watermain break at mall that caused massive spill into Scarborough creek

Social media users first raised questions about an unknown substance pouring into Highland Creek in north Scarborough on Tuesday.

2h ago

'No adults without children' sign taken down from Toronto park after viral debate

City of Toronto crews have removed at least one sign found in a local park that went viral online, prompting an extensive back-and-forth debate. A Reddit user posted a photo of a sign at Rita Cox Park,...

10h ago

Joly didn't meet with Roshel before deal signed with Stellantis: minister's office

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly's office is disputing media reports that characterized the federal government as having played an active role in negotiations that led to automaker Stellantis selling its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

39m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police identify one of the suspects wanted in fatal shooting near Rexdale community centre

Toronto police have identified one of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man near a Rexdale community centre. Brandon Blake of Barrie was shot and killed outside of Elmbank...

5h ago

Crews respond to watermain break at mall that caused massive spill into Scarborough creek

Social media users first raised questions about an unknown substance pouring into Highland Creek in north Scarborough on Tuesday.

2h ago

'No adults without children' sign taken down from Toronto park after viral debate

City of Toronto crews have removed at least one sign found in a local park that went viral online, prompting an extensive back-and-forth debate. A Reddit user posted a photo of a sign at Rita Cox Park,...

10h ago

Joly didn't meet with Roshel before deal signed with Stellantis: minister's office

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly's office is disputing media reports that characterized the federal government as having played an active role in negotiations that led to automaker Stellantis selling its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

39m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
North GTA could see wet flurries Thursday

Some percipitation in the forecast for Thursday could be wet flurries in the northern part of the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

2h ago

2:52
Liberal leadership candidate believes having a seat will be key for debate

Don Valley West MPP Stephanie Bowman says the Ontario Liberals need someone in the legislature to take on Premier Doug Ford. As Mark McAllister reports, her business acumen could prove to be as asset as well.

3h ago

2:34
Watermain break sends large spill into Scarborough creek

After social media users raised concerns about an unknown substance spilling into Highland Creek, officials say it came after a watermain break at Woodside Square. Crews at the mall have since plugged the leak. Nick Westoll has more.

3h ago

2:20
Bomb threats spark chaos across Italy

Thousands of schools receive bomb warnings, sending families scrambling across Italy. Brandon Rowe reports as similar threats spread through Europe. Authorities suspect hoaxes, but who’s behind them?

3h ago

2:37
Honda CR-V remains most stolen vehicle in Ontario

The list of the top ten most stolen vehicles in Ontario has been released, and once again, a popular SUV has landed at the top of the list. Shauna Hunt reports.

4h ago

More Videos