Dorothy Myo named new commissioner of Indigenous languages

OTTAWA — Dorothy Myo has been named the new commissioner of Indigenous languages, replacing interim commissioner Candice St-Aubin.

Myo, who was raised in Saulteaux First Nation in Saskatchewan, will serve in the role for five years.

Myo’s LinkedIn profile says she is a fluent speaker of Saulteaux, Cree and English and recently worked as the deputy chief of self-government and senior director of policy and research at the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.

She also led the Saskatchewan Indian Cultural Centre, where she worked to preserve, protect and promote First Nations language and culture.

A cabinet decision announcing her appointment says Myo was selected for the role following consultations with Indigenous governments and organizations.

The Canadian Press reported earlier this year that half a dozen sources, including former employees, said the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages was failing to move the needle on strengthening Indigenous languages and supporting research.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press