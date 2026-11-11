From Canada to Portugal: rising soccer star ready to train with Benfica

Aniya Ramcharan-Totaram is a rising student-athlete that’s getting ready to represent Canada overseas in Europe, as part of a training program with Benfica. Her positive attitude, energy, and leadership make her a hard-working and strong role model for her peers.

In the future, she aims to play a high level of collegiate soccer, while studying to become a veterinarian.

Aniya Ramcharan-Totaram

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Aniya? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!