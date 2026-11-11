Carney’s budget tackles homelessness. Will it work?

Ottawa is pledging to end homelessness within 10 years, and is investing tens of billions of dollars to do so.

The investment will manifest across several housing and health-care initiatives, including $2 billion for mental health and addictions infrastructure, a new Centre for Mental Health and Addictions in Winnipeg, as well as renewing the Canada Housing Benefit.

Besides the investment, the promise requires heavy buy-in from provinces and territories.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Steve Pomeroy, industry professor at McMaster University with the Canadian Housing Evidence Collaborative. The discuss what sets this plan apart from the 2017 Trudeau government commitment to slash homelessness by 50 per cent in 10 years, and what else is needed for the pledge to actually meet Canadians where they’re at.

Keep it Factual Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.