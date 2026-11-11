Man in his 80s suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/James Tumelty

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 11, 2026 6:02 pm.

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside and Old Finch avenues near Sewells Road just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

The northbound lanes of Sewells is closed as police investigate.

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