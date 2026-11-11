Man in his 80s suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted November 11, 2026 6:02 pm.
A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside and Old Finch avenues near Sewells Road just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved remained at the scene.
The northbound lanes of Sewells is closed as police investigate.