OPP charges 2 cops with obstruction after 19-year-old’s carbon monoxide death

Greater Sudbury Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2026 12:26 pm.

Police in Greater Sudbury say two of its police officers have been charged by the OPP with obstructing an investigation into the sudden death of a 19-year-old last year.

Both Sudbury police and the OPP declined to give additional details about the nature of the obstruction of justice charges.

The investigation at the heart of the case involves the death of Roch (Rocco) Renaud, who police say died of carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in Lively, a community southwest of Sudbury, in May 2025.

The OPP say they took over the investigation at the request of Sudbury police in June 2025 and laid criminal negligence charges last month against two people and a company in the 19-year-old’s death.

After additional investigation, the OPP says it laid obstruction charges against three more individuals, including a Sudbury police sergeant and constable this week. 

Sudbury police said in a release the allegations concern off-duty conduct and the force remains committed to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. 

Last year, Sudbury police said two police officers had been suspended with pay after a complaint by the force’s chief prompted an investigation into their off-duty actions.

They said at the time the OPP assumed responsibility of the investigation after it was determined there was an institutional conflict of interest. 

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