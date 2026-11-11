Pilot dead in crash near Quebec City involving plane intended for Remembrance Day ceremony: premier

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted November 11, 2026 1:22 pm.

The pilot of a plane that was intended for a Remembrance Day ceremony has died in a crash near Quebec City, according to the province’s premier.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says the plane crashed in Saint-Georges, in the Beauce region, on Wednesday morning.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences to their family and loved ones,” the Quebec premier wrote on X.

A spokesperson for Quebec’s provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec, says there were no passengers on board the plane, and the pilot was declared dead at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has dispatched a team of investigators to the scene, which is about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

The premier said he is in contact with Quebec Domestic Security Minister Guy Jr. Lapointe “to obtain further details and to determine whether the Government of Quebec can provide any assistance.”

“My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the pilot who tragically lost his life in the crash of this aircraft in Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, while taking part in Remembrance Day commemorations,” added Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard in an X post. “My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.”

–With files from La Presse Canadienne

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