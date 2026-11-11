Report: Blue Jays to meet with star free agent Tarik Skubal

Skubal won the AL Cy Young as a member of the Tigers in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Photo: Sportsnet.

By Sportsnet

Posted November 11, 2026 11:52 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays are going big-game hunting again.

Star free agent Tarik Skubal will meet with the Blue Jays next week in California, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

Skubal will also meet with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, per Heyman.

Starting pitching has emerged as the Blue Jays’ top priority in the free-agent market, Sportsnet reported Tuesday, with the team “seriously exploring fits for some prominent arms,” per Ben Nicholson-Smith.

“We’re going to look to add to our offence and add to our starting pitching,” general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday. 

Now, it seems they have their eyes on the top starter on the market in Skubal, who finished last season with the Dodgers after a mid-season trade from the Detroit Tigers, where he had previously played his entire career.

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Between the two clubs last season, Skubal posted a 12-7 record, 2.72 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 186 strikeouts in 158.2 innings.

The left-hander won the AL Cy Young as a member of the Tigers in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In Toronto, he would join a rotation that already features Cy Young finalist Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage.

When asked about the possibility of being aggressive in free agency, Atkins said that’s not the driving force behind the team’s moves.

“For us, it’s about being prepared and not about being aggressive,” he clarified. “And you only can be aggressive and effective if you are prepared.”

Meanwhile, if there’s one segment of free agency that could move sooner than the rest, it could be the left-handed relief market according to some agents. Speaking in general terms, Atkins acknowledged that the Blue Jays are aiming to add to their bullpen.

“In an ideal world, we get through an off-season where we can add to every aspect of our team.”

With files from Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith

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