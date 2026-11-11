‘Deeply disappointing’: Ross Atkins weighs in on Santander’s anti-Muslim posts

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins meets with media before the Jays take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday, April 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2026 5:25 am.

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says it’s “concerning” and “deeply disappointing” that outfielder Anthony Santander posted anti-Muslim videos on his social media feed.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the Major League Baseball GM meetings, Atkins said “there really aren’t words to express my level of disappointment.”

“I’ve expressed that to him. I think anything [exacerbating] some level of hate, anti-Islamic, is just extremely concerning,” Atkins said.

“I also talked to Anthony about his lack of awareness, realizing that he has a very large microphone, what that meant,” Atkins added. “We’re working exceptionally hard internally to ensure, and we have been, that it’s a safe environment, that baseball is for everyone. It’s very important to us. It’s a part of our organizational values, and his behaviour did not align with that.”

Santander posted the videos in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections last Tuesday. He deleted them two days later but so far has not apologized or otherwise commented.

Santander, a 32-year-old from Venezuela, didn’t play at the big-league level last season due to injuries. 

He signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with the Blue Jays in January 2025. 

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

20h ago

Canadians gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country

OTTAWA — Canadians across the country are gathering today to reflect on the legacy of war and remember the men and women who served and died defending this country.

1h ago

Toronto, GTA residents say their communities do enough for newcomers: poll

The majority of Toronto and GTA residents say their communities do enough for Canadian newcomers in most areas after being asked multiple questions on different supports in a new poll. The poll conducted...

53m ago

2 men charged after allegedly stealing commercial coffee machines in Mississauga

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the theft of nine commercial coffee machines valued at almost $86,000 in Mississauga, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the...

11h ago

Top Stories

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

20h ago

Canadians gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country

OTTAWA — Canadians across the country are gathering today to reflect on the legacy of war and remember the men and women who served and died defending this country.

1h ago

Toronto, GTA residents say their communities do enough for newcomers: poll

The majority of Toronto and GTA residents say their communities do enough for Canadian newcomers in most areas after being asked multiple questions on different supports in a new poll. The poll conducted...

53m ago

2 men charged after allegedly stealing commercial coffee machines in Mississauga

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the theft of nine commercial coffee machines valued at almost $86,000 in Mississauga, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Russia Ukraine peace talks face obstacles

Russia and Ukraine resume U.S.-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi after nine months. Washington sees progress, but disputes over territory, security and a ceasefire remain. Can the two sides find common ground? Brandon Rowe reports.

10h ago

1:58
Pete Hegseth faces Republican impeachment push

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faces eight articles of impeachment over the Iran war and alleged abuses of power. Brandon Rowe reports.

10h ago

2:55
Rainy and cool conditions ahead for Toronto

Wednesday will start with dry conditions but rain is expected mid to late afternoon, meanwhile cooler weather moves in for Thursday and Friday.

10h ago

2:22
Toronto Business Improvement Areas look for stability from incoming city council

With an eye on improving business conditions, local BIAs are outlining what they want from the incoming city council. As Alan Carter reports, first among the requests is stability.

12h ago

2:49
18-year-old Barrie man identified as Rexdale shooting victim

Police are searching for 2 suspects after an 18-year-old Barrie man was gunned down at a Rexdale townhouse complex. Shauna Hunt with the last on the investigation.

13h ago

More Videos