‘No adults without children’ sign taken down from Toronto park after viral debate

A Reddit user posted a photo of a sign at Rita Cox Park, located near King Street West and Dufferin Street. The now-removed sign read: "No adults without children allowed in playground area." Photo courtesy: Reddit u/silliest-goose-honk.

By Pat Taney

Posted November 11, 2026 11:39 am.

City of Toronto crews have removed at least one sign found in a local park that went viral online, prompting an extensive back-and-forth debate.

A Reddit user posted a photo of a sign at Rita Cox Park, located near King Street West and Dufferin Street. The now-removed sign read: “No adults without children allowed in playground area.”

“Is this common in Toronto? Never seen a sign like this before,” a Reddit user wrote.

More than one thousand people weighed in online in the thread. Speakers Corner took the issue to the streets.

“I think it makes sense to some degree,” said Callum Torrance, who lives in Parkdale and says given recent events in that area, he can understand the reasoning behind it.

“… There have been some safety concerns in this neighbourhood, and for parents with kids, it may have given them some peace of mind.”

Related:

But also—like many others sounding off on Reddit—Torrance sees the other side of the debate.

“That being said, if you want to do some pull-ups on the swings and there are no kids in the way, I don’t see a problem with that either.”

The sign—cited a city bylaw—but Speakers Corner looked into it, and nowhere in that bylaw does it specifically address rules that ban adults from playgrounds without children.

In response, Donna Kovachis, the City’s Director of Parks, said Toronto playgrounds are intended for children and their caregivers but admitted the sign’s declaration was not enforceable.

“The City is reviewing signage as part of ongoing work to ensure park signs are accurate, up to date and reflective of current bylaws and policies,” Kovachis said.

Sometime after Speakers Corner received that statement, the sign in question was removed. City staff were unable to say when the sign was erected and the reasons behind it, but there are many who say signs like this one do make sense.

“There’s a ton of kids and families that do use the park and the playground specifically,” said Avishya Uchil, who also lives near Rita Cox Park. “I feel like being mindful of that after school time when it’s full of kids is probably not the time an adult needs to be hanging out there alone.”

Uchil points out the sign never banned adults from the rest of the park, and like many of those sounding off online, argues—sign or no sign—it all comes down to common sense.

“There are so many other spaces here in this park,” she said. “I think there are ways for everyone to enjoy the space without making other people uncomfortable.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Soldiers gave 'their todays for our tomorrows': Canadians remember war dead

Guns boomed, bagpipes wailed and CF-18 Hornets thundered overhead as Canadians paused at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Wednesday to remember those who served and died defending this country. This...

updated

15m ago

Toronto police identify man found dead near downtown church in 1992 through genetic genealogy

More than three decades after an unidentified man was found dead on a downtown Toronto church lawn, police have finally confirmed his identity through investigative genetic genealogy. The Toronto Police...

2h ago

Most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2025: Honda CR-V tops national list as Ontario remains auto theft hotspot

The Honda CR-V remains the most stolen vehicle in Canada, according to a new report that highlights how SUVs and pickup trucks continue to be prime targets for organized auto theft rings despite government...

35m ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

54m ago

Top Stories

Soldiers gave 'their todays for our tomorrows': Canadians remember war dead

Guns boomed, bagpipes wailed and CF-18 Hornets thundered overhead as Canadians paused at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Wednesday to remember those who served and died defending this country. This...

updated

15m ago

Toronto police identify man found dead near downtown church in 1992 through genetic genealogy

More than three decades after an unidentified man was found dead on a downtown Toronto church lawn, police have finally confirmed his identity through investigative genetic genealogy. The Toronto Police...

2h ago

Most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2025: Honda CR-V tops national list as Ontario remains auto theft hotspot

The Honda CR-V remains the most stolen vehicle in Canada, according to a new report that highlights how SUVs and pickup trucks continue to be prime targets for organized auto theft rings despite government...

35m ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Russia Ukraine peace talks face obstacles

Russia and Ukraine resume U.S.-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi after nine months. Washington sees progress, but disputes over territory, security and a ceasefire remain. Can the two sides find common ground? Brandon Rowe reports.

15h ago

1:58
Pete Hegseth faces Republican impeachment push

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faces eight articles of impeachment over the Iran war and alleged abuses of power. Brandon Rowe reports.

15h ago

2:55
Rainy and cool conditions ahead for Toronto

Wednesday will start with dry conditions but rain is expected mid to late afternoon, meanwhile cooler weather moves in for Thursday and Friday.

15h ago

2:22
Toronto Business Improvement Areas look for stability from incoming city council

With an eye on improving business conditions, local BIAs are outlining what they want from the incoming city council. As Alan Carter reports, first among the requests is stability.

17h ago

2:49
18-year-old Barrie man identified as Rexdale shooting victim

Police are searching for 2 suspects after an 18-year-old Barrie man was gunned down at a Rexdale townhouse complex. Shauna Hunt with the last on the investigation.

18h ago

More Videos