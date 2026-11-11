City of Toronto crews have removed at least one sign found in a local park that went viral online, prompting an extensive back-and-forth debate.

A Reddit user posted a photo of a sign at Rita Cox Park, located near King Street West and Dufferin Street. The now-removed sign read: “No adults without children allowed in playground area.”

“Is this common in Toronto? Never seen a sign like this before,” a Reddit user wrote.

More than one thousand people weighed in online in the thread. Speakers Corner took the issue to the streets.

“I think it makes sense to some degree,” said Callum Torrance, who lives in Parkdale and says given recent events in that area, he can understand the reasoning behind it.

“… There have been some safety concerns in this neighbourhood, and for parents with kids, it may have given them some peace of mind.”

But also—like many others sounding off on Reddit—Torrance sees the other side of the debate.

“That being said, if you want to do some pull-ups on the swings and there are no kids in the way, I don’t see a problem with that either.”

The sign—cited a city bylaw—but Speakers Corner looked into it, and nowhere in that bylaw does it specifically address rules that ban adults from playgrounds without children.

In response, Donna Kovachis, the City’s Director of Parks, said Toronto playgrounds are intended for children and their caregivers but admitted the sign’s declaration was not enforceable.

“The City is reviewing signage as part of ongoing work to ensure park signs are accurate, up to date and reflective of current bylaws and policies,” Kovachis said.

Sometime after Speakers Corner received that statement, the sign in question was removed. City staff were unable to say when the sign was erected and the reasons behind it, but there are many who say signs like this one do make sense.

“There’s a ton of kids and families that do use the park and the playground specifically,” said Avishya Uchil, who also lives near Rita Cox Park. “I feel like being mindful of that after school time when it’s full of kids is probably not the time an adult needs to be hanging out there alone.”

Uchil points out the sign never banned adults from the rest of the park, and like many of those sounding off online, argues—sign or no sign—it all comes down to common sense.

“There are so many other spaces here in this park,” she said. “I think there are ways for everyone to enjoy the space without making other people uncomfortable.”