Toronto police identify one of the suspects wanted in fatal shooting near Rexdale community centre

Toronto police have identified one of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man near a Rexdale community centre.

Brandon Blake of Barrie was shot and killed outside of Elmbank Community Centre shortly after 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 10. It’s unclear at this point what led to the shooting or whether it was targeted.

Two male suspects fled the scene according to police.

On Wednesday, police identified Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto as one of the alleged suspects.

He’s wanted for first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

The other unidentified suspect is described as a male with a thin build, wearing all black clothing with the hood up, and a face mask covering most of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.