Showers and wet flurries expected as cooler temperatures set in for Toronto, GTA

Toronto and much of the GTA are damp and dreary this week with temperatures that may feel cooler compared to recent days but are in fact hovering around seasonal.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted November 11, 2026 12:51 pm.

Toronto and much of the GTA are damp and dreary this week with temperatures that may feel cooler compared to recent days but are in fact hovering around seasonal.

Wednesday started out cloudy and remained dry throughout the morning as Remembrance Day was observed, but scattered showers are possible by late afternoon.

Winds out of the south are gusting at about 20 kilometres and hour and the forecasted daytime high is 10 C.

Cloud cover increases with a chance for showers and periods of rain towards the evening hours and overnight. A few wet flurries are possible in the northern portion of the GTA over higher elevations and a northeast wind gusting at 30-50 kilometres per hour will develop.

Thursday is expected to be much cooler with those brisk north winds and a high of 6 C. A cloudy morning will start the day with showers and a few wet flurries will mix in again towards the north.

The afternoon will see a mix of sun and cloud and overnight temperatures will drop to 0 C.

Temperatures remain chilly and conditions will be mostly or partly cloudy for Friday and throughout the weekend.

A man with an umbrella is seen walking with downtown Toronto in the background. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
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