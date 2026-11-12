Carney in Ireland for meetings with European leaders, ahead of Asia summits

DUBLIN — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Dublin for an informal meeting with European leaders, ahead of summits in Asia.

Carney is attending the European Political Community summit, where leaders discuss geopolitical issues every six months, ever since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For the second time, Canada will be the only non-European country represented at the table.

Carney is also set to have bilateral discussions today with his counterparts from Greece and Cyprus, two European Union countries that haven’t ratified a decade-old trade deal with Europe.

Carney and EU leaders have floated Canada becoming an “associate member” of the bloc since the last summit — a title they have yet to define.

The prime minister is in Ireland for one day, and then flying tonight to Manila for a regional summit in the Philippines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press