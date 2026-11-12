Coroner’s inquest set to begin for Jamal Francique, shot in head by police

Kayla Francique, left to right, Lashana Francique, Anne Marie White, Latvia Francique and Richelle Reid, pose for a photograph during a community barbecue honouring the lives of their brother and son, Jamal Francique, and D'Andre Campbell, two black men who were killed by police in 2020, among others, in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, August 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2026 6:43 am.

A coroner’s inquest is set to begin today to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was shot in the head by police west of Toronto nearly seven years ago.

Jamal Francique died in hospital on Jan. 9, 2020, two days after police shot him during a botched arrest in Mississauga. He was 28.

About a year later, Ontario’s police watchdog cleared the Peel regional police officers of wrongdoing, saying the officer who opened fire reported fearing for his life when Francique drove at him.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said there were aspects of the officer’s behaviour that gave rise to questions, however, such as the decision to place himself in the vicinity of a fleeing driver.

The SIU said police were investigating Francique for allegedly dealing drugs and possessing a firearm at the time, but couldn’t confirm those allegations so they decided to arrest him for allegedly breaching bail conditions. 

The agency said plainclothes officers in unmarked cars waited for Francique to get into his car outside his home.

Once Francique started driving around 5:45 p.m., an officer was late blocking him in the driveway, and a second unmarked car came up behind to try to hem him in, the SIU said.

Other officers got out of their cars and rushed to the area, pointing their guns at Francique, who then sped up toward a grassy area, it said.

He struck a car while an officer jumped out of the way, then another officer on foot fired his gun four times as Francique drove toward him, the agency said.

Francique’s car stopped after hitting a home. The SIU said officers didn’t approach the car until tactical officers arrived more than two hours later because they feared that he might have a gun. One was later found in Francique’s satchel, it said.

Francique’s family disputed the agency’s findings, and their lawyer said the case demonstrated that the SIU had failed to serve the province’s diverse communities.

They later filed a negligence lawsuit against the SIU, police and local paramedics over his death.

The coroner’s inquest is expected to last 11 days and hear from nine witnesses.

Jurors in coroner’s inquests don’t assign blame or legal liability but may make recommendations meant to help prevent similar deaths in the future.

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