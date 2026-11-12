Darth Vader’s light saber used in ‘I am your father’ duel sells for nearly $5 million

This image released by Heritage Auctions shows a lightsaber used by the character Darth Vader used in the film "The Empire Strikes Back." (Heritage Auctions via AP)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press,

Posted November 12, 2026 6:00 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2026 7:06 pm.

A light saber used by Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” movies “The Empire Strikes Back” and ”Return of the Jedi” sold Thursday for nearly $5 million in an auction.

The light saber, which was used in the climactic duel in Cloud City where Vader tells Luke Skywalker “I am your father,” sold for $4.875 million at the Ultimate Star Wars Auction held by Heritage Auctions. The sale marks a world auction record for any “Star Wars” collectible, according to Heritage Auctions.

The sale also established a new auction record for a screen-used “Star Wars” prop, according to the auction organizer, shooting past their $3.75 million July auction sale of Skywalker’s light saber and severed hand-effects rig from “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Heritage’s Thursday auction also featured material from “Star Wars” Episodes I through IX and additional films and TV shows. In addition to Vader’s light saber, 27 other “Star Wars” light sabers were assembled for public auction, according to Heritage Auctions.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

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