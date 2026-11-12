Donald Trump Jr. exits advisory role at prediction market Kalshi

Donald Trump Jr., speaks before Vice President JD Vance at a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 in Swanton, Ohio. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP) 2026 Getty Images

By Ken Sweet (), The Associated Press,

Posted November 12, 2026 5:08 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2026 6:06 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is no longer a paid adviser for Kalshi, the prediction market company said Thursday.

Kalshi described the decision as a mutual business decision between the two parties that followed a decision by Trump Jr.’s investment firm, 1789 Capital, to increase its investment in Kalshi’s biggest competitor Polymarket.

But the announcement comes a week after Democrats were able to take control of both the House and Senate in the midterm elections. Democrats have said they planned to investigate the Trump family’s investments, including their business relationships with both prediction markets.

“We have mutually agreed to end Don’s advisory role after his firm’s significant investment in a competitor this past summer,” said Dani Lever, a spokesperson for Kalshi. “We are grateful for his contributions in helping us market Kalshi to more customers.”

The president’s eldest son became a paid “strategic adviser” for Kalshi shortly after President Trump was sworn into office for his second term in January 2025 and has been an investor in Polymarket since August 2025. Both companies have seen their popularity and use jump significantly in the past two years.

At the same time, both companies have received favorable treatment from the White House. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has backed the industry’s efforts to expand their products nationwide, including allowing their customers to trade sports-related contracts.

Both companies have adamantly denied that the financial relationship between Polymarket, Kalshi and the Trumps played any role in how the industry has been regulated under this administration.

1789 Capital increased its investment in Polymarket this past August, as part of Polymarket’s latest fundraising round. It was this investment that started the conversation about ending Trump Jr.’s advisory role with Kalshi.

Ken Sweet (), The Associated Press

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