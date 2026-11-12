The Big Story

What happens when your face becomes data?

A person poses for a photo while demonstrating the Transportation Security Administration's new facial recognition technology at a Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport security checkpoint, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Glen Burnie, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 12, 2026 7:34 am.

Facial recognition is marketed as convenient, but it seems like the ease comes at a cost. 

Biometric surveillance has become central to security information systems across government agencies including border patrol, policing and immigration. These are instances where choice and consent come at the price of life and liberty.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Aaron Tucker, author and associate professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland. They discuss who sets the thresholds for obedience, and what happens when data collection is non-negotiable.

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