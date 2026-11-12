FBI says US has seized $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen from Binance

FILE - The Binance logo is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press,

Posted November 12, 2026 6:27 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2026 7:06 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI said Thursday that it had seized more than $1.2 billion of cryptocurrency reported stolen last month from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

The theft of about $6.3 billion from Binance is regarded as the biggest crypto heist in history, and the FBI has previously attributed it to a North Korean hacking group known as TraderTraitor. The U.S. government and private sector have so far combined to freeze more than $2.7 billion of the stolen funds, and the Justice Department said Thursday that it has now obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of that total.

Typically in those situations, the U.S. government will file a claim of forfeiture with a judge, who will then determine who has a legitimate claim to the recovered funds.

Also Thursday, the FBI blamed North Korea for a separate social engineering scheme that officials say resulted in the theft of $400 million worth of cryptocurrency over the last 18 months. That scheme, known as FaceStealer, involves a complicated chain of events combining the hijacking of popular messaging apps and the recording of deepfake videos.

U.S. officials have repeatedly accused North Korea of using cyber schemes to generate funds for its regime, including its illicit weapons program.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Demoralizing:' Toronto doctor calls current volume of patients at some local ERs 'out of control'

CityNews spoke with a Toronto emergency medicine physician who works at three local ERs to hear about current patient volumes.

2h ago

Ottawa serves Stellantis notice of default on funding agreement after Roshel deal

TORONTO — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa is prepared to sue Stellantis to return the "hundreds of millions of dollars" the automaker received as part of a federal funding agreement after the automaker signed a deal to sell its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

48m ago

Widespread outage hits Outlook, other Microsoft apps

A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday, with many users encountering trouble using their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant's suite of apps. As...

3h ago

Youth sentenced to two years for two Toronto-area synagogue shootings, police say

The chief of police in a region north of Toronto says a youth has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to shooting at two synagogues. Paulo Da Silva, chief of York regional police, says the youth...

41m ago

Top Stories

'Demoralizing:' Toronto doctor calls current volume of patients at some local ERs 'out of control'

CityNews spoke with a Toronto emergency medicine physician who works at three local ERs to hear about current patient volumes.

2h ago

Ottawa serves Stellantis notice of default on funding agreement after Roshel deal

TORONTO — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa is prepared to sue Stellantis to return the "hundreds of millions of dollars" the automaker received as part of a federal funding agreement after the automaker signed a deal to sell its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

48m ago

Widespread outage hits Outlook, other Microsoft apps

A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday, with many users encountering trouble using their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant's suite of apps. As...

3h ago

Youth sentenced to two years for two Toronto-area synagogue shootings, police say

The chief of police in a region north of Toronto says a youth has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to shooting at two synagogues. Paulo Da Silva, chief of York regional police, says the youth...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Ontario proposes OSAP changes after 'widespread' problems at private colleges

New allegations are coming to light tonight of fraud within Ontario's OSAP program. Brandon Choghri with the revelations and why the Ford government is being blamed for much of the scandal.

2h ago

2:34
Nvidia CEO’s stunning fall from power

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang resigns amid allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy. Brandon Rowe reports on the fallout in Washington, the market turmoil and what his departure means for the future of AI.

1h ago

1:40
Investigation into deadly Brooklyn building collapse widens

Rescue crews had to deal with rough weather as they searched for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Brooklyn. Laura Aguierre looks at the widening investigation into the collapse, which has claimed eight lives.

3h ago

2:00
Trump moves to accelerate Washington construction projects

The Trump administration is signaling it will accelerate plans for several construction projects and to lay as much groundwork as possible before the Democrats take over Congress in January. Maddie Gannon reports.

3h ago

3:17
Toronto emergency room wait times 'demoralizing,' physician says

A Toronto emergency room physician is speaking out over what he calls a 'demoralizing' amount of wait times in ERs over a lack of beds, resources and staff to meet the demand of patients.

4h ago

More Videos