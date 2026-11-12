Friend of woman stabbed to death in North York left traumatized after witnessing violent murder

A friend and roommate of a woman who was stabbed to death says she not only witnessed the attack, but tried to help as she saw the horrific scene unfold in the parking lot of the North York apartment building they called home.

Gregoria Alilio, 47, was killed in what police are investigating as a case of intimate partner violence. The man believed to be responsible for her death also took his own life during the incident.

Alilio, also knowns as “Rhea” to her friends, had moved in with Melody Hernandez just two weeks before the tragic events of Oct. 31 unfolded around 4 p.m.

On that day, she had gone to her previous residence to gather some belongings and upon returning, texted Hernandez about a car parked in her assigned spot in the parking lot. Hernandez replied it belonged to her son-in-law and then followed up with a call, but Alilio didn’t pick up.

Hernandez says she felt that was odd given that Alilio had just texted her from the parking lot so she went out on the balcony to check.

“When I looked out from the balcony, I saw her and she was calling me. She said ‘come, come, come.’ I saw that the door of her car from the driver’s side was a little open and then I saw a guy standing there,” Hernandez told Omni News.

Recalling Alilio’s mention of a restraining order in the past, Hernandez rushed downstairs and found the man choking her.

“I saw a man choking her and then my intention was to grab the man to [stop] the choking and then I saw a knife — so I stepped back because I became so scared in that moment,” she said.

As the man began stabbing Alilio, she tried to defend herself while Hernandez tried to reach 911. She says she called four times, but was met with an automated message saying all operators were busy.

As the situation deteriorated, Hernandez says she saw Alilio with grave injuries to her neck and abdomen and then saw the man stab himself. She screamed for help and continued to call 911 until she finally got through.

When police arrived, she approached the car with them and as they opened the driver-side door to find the man and Alilio in a pool of blood, Hernandez says she went into shock.

“When I came to my senses, the only words that I’m saying is, ‘is she okay? She is living with me. Is she okay?’ Those are the words that I’m saying because I can’t… it’s so hard. You saw that your friend was stabbed like that,” said Hernandez as she teared up, adding that she was a hard worker and a kind, dependable friend.

“What I saw keeps replaying in my head. I can’t sleep. When I close my eyes even just for a minute, I see her.”

Police are not confirming the relationship between her and the attacker, but based on past conversations, Hernandez believes he was her ex-boyfriend against whom there was a restraining order in place from a previously reported assault.

“I don’t know how he was able to follow her, but Rhea told me before that she is afraid that he might kill her,” said Hernandez.

“She told her family before that when she dies, her wish is to bring her remains back to the Philippines.”

Alilio’s only relatives in Canada are an aunt and niece. Efforts are underway to raise money to send her body back to her family in the Philippines where she can be laid to rest as per her wishes.

A GoFundMe Page was created to help with the expenses and to financially support her grieving family back home.

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with violence or trauma, a list of services in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found here.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.