Daylight theft at Etobicoke LCBO under police investigation

A brazen daytime theft at an LCBO store in Etobicoke is under active investigation by police, while the provincial liquor retailer says no employees or customers were hurt during the incident.

Toronto police told CityNews they are aware of the theft, which occurred at the LCBO near Bloor Street West and Royal York Road at approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, and that it is actively being investigated.

An LCBO spokesperson said the retailer is aware of the theft and are assisting with the investigation as it is in its early stages.

“This incident is being actively investigated by police services, supported by evidence provided by LCBO,” the statement read.

The retailer said no injuries were reported.

The LCBO said it employs a number of measures aimed at deterring theft and assisting investigations, including closed-circuit surveillance cameras, a covert security task force and third-party security guards at select locations.

According to the retailer, its collaboration with law enforcement agencies led to more than 2,000 arrests during the last fiscal year.

“LCBO recognizes the important role it plays in fostering safer communities and takes retail theft extremely seriously, prioritizing the safety of our customers and employees,” the statement read.

The retailer added it will continue efforts to reduce theft, improve safety for customers and staff, and protect communities.

Police have not released details about any suspects or announced any arrests as the investigation continues.