$38M Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot won by ticket sold in Mississauga

A Lotto 6/49 player in Mississauga is waking up $38 million richer after matching the winning numbers for the Gold Ball jackpot in Wednesday night’s draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket for the $38 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was purchased in Mississauga, making it one of the largest lottery wins in the province this year.

The Nov. 11, 2026, draw also produced other significant wins across Ontario.

According to OLG, a ticket purchased in Toronto claimed the Lotto 6/49 second prize, worth $211,077.30.

Meanwhile, an Encore prize worth $1 million was won by a ticket sold in the Leeds and Grenville region.

The identity of the $38-million jackpot winner has not yet been released. Lottery winners must have their tickets validated through OLG before prizes can be officially awarded.