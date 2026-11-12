Pickup truck crashes into pole in Mississauga, driver critically injured

A driver is critically injured following a single-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in Mississauga.

Peel police and paramedics responded to the scene near Bloor Street and Cawthra Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a traffic pole and the male driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The area is closed to traffic due to the collision investigation.