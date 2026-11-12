Pickup truck crashes into pole in Mississauga, driver critically injured
Posted November 12, 2026 7:16 am.
Last Updated November 12, 2026 8:40 am.
A driver is critically injured following a single-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in Mississauga.
Peel police and paramedics responded to the scene near Bloor Street and Cawthra Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say the vehicle crashed into a traffic pole and the male driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
The area is closed to traffic due to the collision investigation.