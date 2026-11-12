Peel Regional Police (PRP) said a 22-year-old man wanted Canada-wide in connection with a double shooting in Mississauga has been arrested after returning to the country and turning himself in.

The shooting happened on Feb. 21 in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area around 9 p.m.

When Toronto police arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries and a 21-year-old man who sustained minor injuries. Both victims survived, police noted.

Authorities later identified the lone suspect as 22-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Rodriguez of Mississauga. A Canada-wide warrant for his arrest was issued in May, and investigators later determined that he left the country following the shooting.

In an update from investigators, a police spokesperson said the accused returned to Canada on Nov. 9 and turned himself in.

He faces several charges, including, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.