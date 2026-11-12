Nova Scotia and Massachusetts team up to explore offshore wind energy

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia and Massachusetts have struck a deal to learn more about the potential for the Canadian province’s emerging offshore wind industry.

The two jurisdictions announced today what they describe as a joint request for information from a variety of sources regarding the best ways to deliver clean energy to New England markets.

They say they want to hear from offshore wind and transmission developers, utilities, researchers, supply-chain companies, Indigenous communities, fisheries representatives, environmental groups and labour organizations.

The request for information stems from a memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year between Nova Scotia and Massachusetts.

The agreement comes as Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is in Boston for an annual energy conference hosted by the New England-Canada Business Council.

Houston says Nova Scotia is currently working with Hydro-Québec and the states of Massachusetts and Vermont to advance planning for transmission and supply of clean energy generated off Nova Scotia’s coast.

The partnerships are part of Wind West, which is Nova Scotia’s ambitious plan to develop Canada’s first offshore wind-energy initiative.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.

The Canadian Press