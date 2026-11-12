Ontario to cap OSAP growth at career colleges following massive increases

Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn speaks to reporters during a scrum at Queen's Park, the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2026 11:06 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2026 11:13 am.

TORONTO — Career colleges in Ontario could soon be subject to limits on the growth of students funded by financial aid, following explosive increases in the sector that prompted the government to call in the police.

Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn announced that legislation on Monday will include the as-yet undefined cap, limit Ontario Student Assistance Program funding to in-person and hybrid programs at those institutions and require them to have a physical location, and prohibit them from operating unrelated businesses on campus.

Quinn has said that concerns about career colleges being co-located with immigration and recruitment firms are among issues raised by an ongoing KPMG audit of the sector.

Ontario’s post-secondary system is intended to prepare students for in-demand careers, and any misuse of the system “for personal, predatory gain is entirely unacceptable,” Quinn said Thursday in a statement.

“These measures will strengthen OSAP integrity, hold institutions to higher standards and ensure public funding supports high-quality education and better outcomes for students,” he wrote.

While the KPMG audit is ongoing, Quinn has paused OSAP payments to all private post-secondary institutions, causing some students to drop out and some colleges to consider closing their doors.

Quinn has said the government is working on securing low-interest loans for students through banks until the pause is lifted in the new year, but he has so far not indicated a timeline for that.

Colleges and students are calling on the government to weed out any bad actors in a way that doesn’t also penalize institutions and students who follow the rules. Premier Doug Ford has said KPMG auditors have been tasked with clearing low-risk schools first.

Between 2023-24 and 2024-25, the amount of provincial OSAP grants to career colleges nearly doubled, to about $1 billion in the latter year. That was largely due to activity at a small number of career colleges, according to data obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request.

The ministry alleges that some of those schools were unable to verify students were attending class or completing their own coursework, allegations the schools deny.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man who fled country after Mississauga double shooting arrested, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said a 22-year-old man wanted Canada-wide in connection with a double shooting in Mississauga has been arrested after returning to the country and turning himself in. The...

2h ago

Toronto's Santa Claus Parade to travel down Yonge St. due to ongoing downtown construction

The Original Santa Claus Parade will travel down Yonge Street this year, for the first time in over a decade, to accommodate ongoing construction in the downtown core. The 122nd edition of the parade...

1h ago

UP Express, GO transit service adjustments happening this weekend

It will be another weekend of UP Express and GO Transit service adjustments as Metrolinx takes on some planned construction. Those heading to the airport will have to catch the UP Express from Union...

1h ago

Canada's tallest indoor Christmas tree to light up Toronto's Eaton Centre

The holiday season is set to officially arrive in downtown Toronto as CF Toronto Eaton Centre's 10th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony returns on Nov. 12, marking a milestone year for one of the city's most...

48m ago

Top Stories

Man who fled country after Mississauga double shooting arrested, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said a 22-year-old man wanted Canada-wide in connection with a double shooting in Mississauga has been arrested after returning to the country and turning himself in. The...

2h ago

Toronto's Santa Claus Parade to travel down Yonge St. due to ongoing downtown construction

The Original Santa Claus Parade will travel down Yonge Street this year, for the first time in over a decade, to accommodate ongoing construction in the downtown core. The 122nd edition of the parade...

1h ago

UP Express, GO transit service adjustments happening this weekend

It will be another weekend of UP Express and GO Transit service adjustments as Metrolinx takes on some planned construction. Those heading to the airport will have to catch the UP Express from Union...

1h ago

Canada's tallest indoor Christmas tree to light up Toronto's Eaton Centre

The holiday season is set to officially arrive in downtown Toronto as CF Toronto Eaton Centre's 10th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony returns on Nov. 12, marking a milestone year for one of the city's most...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
North GTA could see wet flurries Thursday

Some percipitation in the forecast for Thursday could be wet flurries in the northern part of the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:52
Liberal leadership candidate believes having a seat will be key for debate

Don Valley West MPP Stephanie Bowman says the Ontario Liberals need someone in the legislature to take on Premier Doug Ford. As Mark McAllister reports, her business acumen could prove to be as asset as well.

18h ago

2:34
Watermain break sends large spill into Scarborough creek

After social media users raised concerns about an unknown substance spilling into Highland Creek, officials say it came after a watermain break at Woodside Square. Crews at the mall have since plugged the leak. Nick Westoll has more.

18h ago

2:20
Bomb threats spark chaos across Italy

Thousands of schools receive bomb warnings, sending families scrambling across Italy. Brandon Rowe reports as similar threats spread through Europe. Authorities suspect hoaxes, but who’s behind them?

9h ago

2:36
One of Canada's largest veteran care centres honours residents

United in gratitude, Sunnybrook veterans centre and hospital community gather to honour those who fought for Canada. Beverly Andrews reports.

19h ago

More Videos