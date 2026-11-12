Pope Leo XIV returns to his adopted home and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Pope Leo XIV returned to the continent where he spent two decades as a missionary priest and learned to become a pastor, visiting Uruguay, Argentina and his second homeland of Peru. In Paraguay, former Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president to complete the term of his predecessor, Santiago Peña, who was impeached earlier the same day over alleged misconduct in office. Here’s a look at the week in Latin America and the Caribbean through the lenses of AP photographers.

The Associated Press