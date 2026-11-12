Quebec pilot who died in Remembrance Day plane crash identified

The pilot who died in a Remembrance Day plane crash south of Quebec City has been identified.

The Quebec coroner’s office has named the victim as 68-year-old Daniel Parent of Saint-Georges, Que.

Parent was taking part in a Remembrance Day commemoration with other pilots when his aircraft went down near the Saint-Georges airport.

The City of Saint-Georges says Parent was a member of the local Beauce flying club, and has offered condolences to his family and the wider aviation community.

The Transportation Safety Board says Parent was flying his single-engine Mooney aircraft in formation with five other planes when the crash occurred.

Spokesperson Nic Defalco says the plane broke away from the others as a planned part of the show, but was unable to rejoin the formation and crashed in a wooded area.