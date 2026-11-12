Supreme Court of Canada dismisses bid to appeal B.C. foreign buyer tax case

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2026 6:13 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2026 7:06 pm.

The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear an appeal challenging the application of British Columbia’s foreign buyer tax on a real estate purchase involving joint ownership by a Canadian citizen and a foreign national.

The B.C. Court of Appeal had previously dismissed an appeal brought by a couple who jointly bought an apartment in Richmond, B.C., putting 95 per cent in the Canadian woman’s name, and five per cent in the name of her foreign partner.

But the man had actually paid 40 per cent of the purchase price, with the woman explaining the disparity by saying it was a Chinese custom for a husband to pay a “bride price” by buying his wife a home.

The couple, who were engaged in 2014 when they bought the home under a presale contract, paid the foreign buyer tax on only the five per cent registered to the foreign man, but an audit later found the tax “payable on the fair market value of the whole property.”

The B.C. government had told the lower court the rule was meant to “prevent tax avoidance by foreign investors who own beneficial interests held indirectly by others.”

The Supreme Court of Canada refused the couple leave to appeal on Thursday.

The couple had claimed imposing the tax on the entire value of the property was “profoundly unfair,” but the three-judge panel of the Appeal Court found they could have avoided paying the tax on the property’s entire value if they had registered ownership based on their contributions to the purchase price.

The appellate ruling from earlier this year said the man, Li-Yuan Chuang, paid 40 per cent of the purchase price, but registered only a five per cent stake in the property, which the couple declared to have a value of $474,500 at the time of purchase.

His Canadian partner, Chia-Wen Hsia, said it was “customary in Chinese culture to pay for ‘bride price’ as in the husband buying a house for the wife.”

“In my husband’s case, he is not rich so he could only pay for part of the purchase price,” Hsia is quoted as saying in the appellate ruling.

The B.C. Supreme Court initially dismissed the couple’s legal challenge in 2024.

The most recent assessed value for the two-bedroom apartment in the Avanti Richmond complex is $820,000.

The original B.C. Supreme Court ruling said a B.C. Finance Ministry tax analyst put the additional tax owed by the couple at just over $126,000.

The B.C. foreign buyer tax is 20 per cent of market value.

The couple’s lawyer, Massao Morinaga, said they had no comment about the Supreme Court of Canada’s dismissal of the case.

He said it was the “end of the road judicially,” but the current foreign buyer tax legislation is drafted in a way that “captures situations that are inequitable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Demoralizing:' Toronto doctor calls current volume of patients at some local ERs 'out of control'

CityNews spoke with a Toronto emergency medicine physician who works at three local ERs to hear about current patient volumes.

2h ago

Ottawa serves Stellantis notice of default on funding agreement after Roshel deal

TORONTO — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa is prepared to sue Stellantis to return the "hundreds of millions of dollars" the automaker received as part of a federal funding agreement after the automaker signed a deal to sell its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

53m ago

Widespread outage hits Outlook, other Microsoft apps

A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday, with many users encountering trouble using their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant's suite of apps. As...

3h ago

Youth sentenced to two years for two Toronto-area synagogue shootings, police say

The chief of police in a region north of Toronto says a youth has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to shooting at two synagogues. Paulo Da Silva, chief of York regional police, says the youth...

45m ago

Top Stories

'Demoralizing:' Toronto doctor calls current volume of patients at some local ERs 'out of control'

CityNews spoke with a Toronto emergency medicine physician who works at three local ERs to hear about current patient volumes.

2h ago

Ottawa serves Stellantis notice of default on funding agreement after Roshel deal

TORONTO — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa is prepared to sue Stellantis to return the "hundreds of millions of dollars" the automaker received as part of a federal funding agreement after the automaker signed a deal to sell its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

53m ago

Widespread outage hits Outlook, other Microsoft apps

A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday, with many users encountering trouble using their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant's suite of apps. As...

3h ago

Youth sentenced to two years for two Toronto-area synagogue shootings, police say

The chief of police in a region north of Toronto says a youth has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to shooting at two synagogues. Paulo Da Silva, chief of York regional police, says the youth...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Ontario proposes OSAP changes after 'widespread' problems at private colleges

New allegations are coming to light tonight of fraud within Ontario's OSAP program. Brandon Choghri with the revelations and why the Ford government is being blamed for much of the scandal.

2h ago

2:34
Nvidia CEO’s stunning fall from power

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang resigns amid allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy. Brandon Rowe reports on the fallout in Washington, the market turmoil and what his departure means for the future of AI.

1h ago

1:40
Investigation into deadly Brooklyn building collapse widens

Rescue crews had to deal with rough weather as they searched for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Brooklyn. Laura Aguierre looks at the widening investigation into the collapse, which has claimed eight lives.

3h ago

2:00
Trump moves to accelerate Washington construction projects

The Trump administration is signaling it will accelerate plans for several construction projects and to lay as much groundwork as possible before the Democrats take over Congress in January. Maddie Gannon reports.

3h ago

3:17
Toronto emergency room wait times 'demoralizing,' physician says

A Toronto emergency room physician is speaking out over what he calls a 'demoralizing' amount of wait times in ERs over a lack of beds, resources and staff to meet the demand of patients.

4h ago

More Videos