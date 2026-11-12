Canada’s tallest indoor Christmas tree to light up Toronto’s Eaton Centre

Toronto is kicking off the holiday season with two Christmas tree lighting ceremonies ahead of several other festivities happening this month.

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Posted November 12, 2026 11:26 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2026 12:15 pm.

The holiday season is set to officially arrive in downtown Toronto as CF Toronto Eaton Centre’s 10th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony returns on Nov. 12, marking a milestone year for one of the city’s most recognizable holiday traditions.

The celebration will see Canada’s tallest indoor holiday tree illuminated for the season inside CF Toronto Eaton Centre’s atrium. Standing 114 feet tall, the tree and lighting ceremony has become a seasonal landmark for shoppers and visitors to the downtown mall.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will feature a multi-level immersive pre-show before the official lighting ceremony. Organizers say guests can expect festive entertainment and visual displays throughout the shopping centre leading up to the moment the tree is switched on.

In recent years, the tree has featured programmable LED lighting displays and has been promoted as Canada’s tallest indoor Christmas tree.

The event is free to attend.

Distillery Winter Village

The historic cobblestone streets of Toronto’s Distillery District will be transformed once again into the iconic Winter Village, starting this weekend and running until Jan. 3.

The tree lighting ceremony is Thursday at 6 p.m., and special events accompanying the Winter Village kickoff featuring the festive food and drinks, local artisans, carollers and Santa and his elves that will be around for the entirety of the Christmas season.

Tickets are required for entry to the tree lighting ceremony and later at night, but there is free entry to Distillery before 4 p.m. the whole time.

With files from Meredith Bond of CityNews

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - December 18 2021 : CF Toronto Eaton Centre during christmas decoration. Crowd people shopping here during covid-19 pandemic period. Shawn.ccf
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