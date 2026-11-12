UP Express, GO transit service adjustments happening this weekend

GO transit logo. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

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Posted November 12, 2026 11:20 am.

It will be another weekend of UP Express and GO Transit service adjustments as Metrolinx takes on some planned construction.

Those heading to the airport will have to catch the UP Express from Union Station and service will be replaced by GO buses, running directly between the bus terminal and Pearson Airport Terminal 1.

There will be no service at Bloor, Mount Dennis or Weston GO stations.

On the Kitchener GO Line, there will only be trains running between Mount Pleasent and Mount Dennis GO. There will be no service between Mount Dennis and Union Station.

GO buses will be running between Stratford or Kitchener GO and the Highway 407 Bus Terminal. You can find all the alternate routes.

There will be no GO trains service on the Barrie line this weekend, but GO buses will be running between Allandale Waterfront and Rutherford GO then to the Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service between Rutherford GO and Union Station and at Downsview Park GO. Alternative routes are listed on the GO website.

In Toronto, TTC service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday and Sunday for planned track work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

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